Do you think casting non starkids in his next film would have helped Karan Johar's image?

The shooting of Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' has recently started. The film, which is a love story, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Karan has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and trolling since the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput.





A few months ago, he also received some heat after the departure of Kartik Aaryan from 'Dostana 2' with people calling out that he only supports the insiders and star kids. Now that he has helmed the director's cap again, Karan had the opportunity to undo a lot of damage he might have done.





He should have simply cast two outsiders in lead roles. But he chose to work with well-known faces, again. Since both come from filmy backgrounds, this film might again face some hate from fans. Why not cast Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra instead? But time and again Karan does something that makes us realise that maybe some of the criticism is valid and he indeed is the flagbearer of nepotism.





But that's my opinion on this issue. What do you think?