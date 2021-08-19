Do you think that Deepika and Katrina might get ruled out soon as new actresses rise and shine?

There was a time when Deepika and Katrina replaced actresses like Madhuri and Aishwarya. Do you think history is repeating as Suhana and Shanaya are being launched? In 2021, there is an addition of new faces in Bollywood. Shanaya and Suhana are about to get launched and there is a good chance that they might see growth in the industry. Eventually, as time will pass, Suhana and Shanaya will replace big stars like Deepika and Katrina and will become the new face of Bollywood. So do you think it is going to happen any soon?