Do you think Deepika Padukone should talk with an accent if she wants to succeed in Hollywood?

Recently the news broke out that Deepika Padukone will be doing her second Hollywood film, after the 2017 xXx: Return of Xander Cage.' People have been asking questions whether she will be able to taste the success in Hollywood like Priyanka Chopra. Since the latter is on a roll and is doing one big project after another in LA.

One thing that I as an audience have noticed between the two is that while Priyanka tried to adapt to the region she was catering to, Deepika didn't bother about that. I am talking about accents here. Priyanka, in most of her interviews in the USA and her films, talks in a very distinct style.

While some might get annoyed with it, I feel it's a survival technique. She can't talk in an Indian accent and wish to succeed. Deepika, on the other hand, spoke English in an Indian accent in her debut Hollywood flick, which looked and sounded very distracting. Do you think she should learn from Priyanka and follow her footsteps when it comes to accents?