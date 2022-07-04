Do you think Deepika Padukone will be the right choice for 'Draupad'i in future?

Draupadi is indeed a very strong character. Do you think if Mahabharata is ever made, Deepika Padukone will be the right person to be cast as Draupadi?





Very few have read the Mahabharata whether it's the BORI, Gita Press or the Northern Version. Most have formed an impression of Draupadi by listening to the folk stories about the Mahabharata and lately, by watching the various TV serials. When we talk of a popular star depicting a well-known character, try as we might, we are influenced by the mannerisms of the actor in other films. Deepika Padukone has donw two quasi-historical roles - Mastani and Rani Padmavati, both of which had been infused with the imagination of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Hence, the moment we hear her name mentioned as Draupadi, our imagination starts colouring the character of Draupadi along those familiar lines.





Currently, Deepika fits the bill among the current crop of top actors. Though she has come a long way from her Om Shanti Om days and has gained commercial success and critical mention in some, people will accept her in the role of Draupadi as she ticks the obvious boxes viz looks and theatrics. However, I personally feel that she is a director's actor that needs careful handling to essay challenging roles. This is something, I suspect, even she is aware of and therefore she now chooses her films with a lot of care (SLB, Soojith Sarkar, Imtiaz Ali and now Meghna Gulzar).