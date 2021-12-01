Do you think delaying Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness was a mistake?

As many reports have come in of reshoots for the sequel & scripts alterations of Spiderman: No way home have brought fans to question has the storyline of both the films have become a little messy, considering both the films are dealing with the multiverse and it definitely can either go right or go horribly wrong! Since originally Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness was the first film to come out & the changes in releases have also caused script changes that are nothing but worrisome for both the films! However, Marvel has proved to us time & again that they know how to deal with things, so let's wait & watch how things turn out to be!