Do you think Delhi Belly paved the way for cuss words in Bollywood?

July 1 marks ten years of Delhi Belly. It has been a decade since this quirky and unique film hit the theatres in India. From its songs like 'DK Bose', its profanity, to all the funny scenes, Delhi Belly was the talk of the town. It got a major boost because of the fact that it was produced by Aamir Khan.

The audience, at least I, felt like I watching something I had never seen before in Bollywood. Characters were easily and openly using cuss words. A year later, we got to see Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur'. The series had almost the entire cast using cuss words and over the years, it has become a cult.

Before Delhi Belly, I can't seem to remember a mainstream Hindi film where characters can be seen verbally abusing each other. Do you think Delhi Belly started the trend which has taken a life of its own even in the OTT space?