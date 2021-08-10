Do you think Dil Chahta Hai proved to be a gamechanger for Bollywood?

Today marks the 20th anniversary since Dil Chahta Hai hit the theatres in India. The film was Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut and starred big names like Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia. It was one of its kind of film in Bollywood where lead actors were moving in boxers, talking in an English-Hindi mix.





The film was a refreshing urban story that nobody had told before. It was a perfect blend of realism and entertainment. Realism in the sense of rooted characters and dialogues as well as synch-sound dialogues that were not dubbed. Despite receiving rave reviews, Dil Chahta Hai failed to do well at the box office. With many attributing its experimental treatment for its financial failure.





But over the years, it has turned into an iconic piece of art that's part of our pop culture. The sudden spike in people rushing to Goa was another testament to the impact this film had. Many critics and scholars credit Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan for changing the course of Bollywood storytelling and introducing the multiplex era.





What are your views on this film?