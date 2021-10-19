Do you think 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' deserves to be called a classic?

The iconic Bollywood romantic flick 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' clocked 26 years yesterday. The film, which was the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, made the pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, iconic and immortal. The film catapulted the trend of making films to cater to the NRI audience.

With an amazing soundtrack and memorable dialogues, DDLJ is more than a film now. It's a part of our culture. From 'jaa simran jaa' being frequently used by people to former US President reciting the dialogue 'bade bade deshon me' during his India visit. DDLJ's impact is very evident. But we can't ignore the problematic aspects of the film.

From Fareeda Jalal's racist comments on Kajol's skin tone in the film to SRK constantly harassing Kajol on the train, the film is filled with sequences that are borderline problematic. So do you agree that the film hasn't aged well? Also, do you think that it deserves to be called a classic?