Do you think Disha Patani has what it takes to become a lead actress?

The actress turns 29 today, so let's see what is in store for her. Disha marked her debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie Loafer.

Her Bollywood entry, meanwhile, was in 2016 with the movie MS Dhoni. Since then, her roles haven't been very big. She's had minimal screen space, and featured in dance sequences. Her role in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur is probably the most fleshed out character she's played. With Salman Khan's Radhe, she was back to smaller roles, though.

Do you think she has the potential for greater roles in movies?