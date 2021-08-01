Do you think Emraan Hashmi is a Forgotten Star?

I feel Emraan Hashmi is one of the finish actors we have in showbiz, but his absence is something that bothers me. I don't know if I should call him a superstar of yesteryear or a serial kisser of Bollywood but has had his ups and downs in the recent past.





I feel nostalgic remembering his chartbuster songs and intimate scenes which most of us used to watch secretly when our parents are not around. He was a kingpin to the mainstream audience before the social media era and was widely regarded for his performances, both by critics and the audience.





However, in the year 2021, he is a forgotten star, and while I admire and support his film selection process, I'm here to celebrate and highlight his career (so far) as an actor who has the bravery to make big decisions in life, abandon his beloved image, and make a complete career 180.





I have read that he is returning with a bang, and I hope he does not disappoint us, as he has never done before. Are you guys looking forward to it?