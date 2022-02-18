Do you think Emraan Hashmi will get his long due praise and appreciation?

Will he get his share after starring alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3?

Emraan Hashmi is one of the many talented and underrated actors in Bollywood and everyone knows it. His films have some of the very best songs and even though his films haven't performed big on the box office, his songs have earned him immense praise.

But his next project is Tiger 3 with the Bhai of India, Salman Khan who is an established box office legend. Do you think it will earn him his long due praise?