Do you think the failure of Laxmii and Bellbottom will affect Akshay Kumar's stardom?

Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable as well as one of the busiest stars in Bollywood right now. With a bunch of releases every year, Akshay has cracked the code of success. He has decided to go quantity over quality. Out of which most do well at the box office, thanks to the nationalistic themes of his films.





But his last two releases, Laxmii and Bellbottom have failed to hit the mark. The former was a comedy film released on OTT last year. It received a poor critical response and was criticized for being transphobic. The latter was released in the theatres at a time when most theatres across the country are shut and people are still apprehensive about it. The result was the film not doing well at the BO.





So there are talks that all this might affect the fate of Sooryavanshi and Akshay's other future projects.





Do you think the failure of these films will affect his stardom or its just temporary?