Do you think Farhan Akhtar should focus more on direction than acting?

Farhan Akhtar starrer sports drama 'Toofaan' was recently released on Amazon Prime. While the Rakesh Omprakash Mehra directed film has received mostly mixed reviews, the critics have been saying good things about Farhan's acting. His physical transformation and the way he gets under the skin of a character have been widely praised.

But the thing is, a good performance cannot save a bad script. It has been around a decade since he sat on the director's chair. Farhan has given us 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Lakshya'; both are considered icon films by several scholars and film lovers. A large section wants Farhan to focus more on writing and direction than on acting. He has said that he is asked about the third installment of Don on a daily basis.

Farhan no doubt is a talented actor, but the talent pool for good actors is large compared to good directors. Bollywood cannot afford to lose the direction side of him.

What do you think? Do you think he should focus on making films now?