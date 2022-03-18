Do you think fromis_9 will disband just like GFRIEND and NUEST did under HYBE Labels?

We all know about how GFRIEND and NUEST had to disband. Fans believe it's the fault of HYBE Labels. Is Fromis_9 next?





I thought it will only be GFRIEND, but recently NUEST disbanded too. Fans are heartbroken and disappointed on HYBE Labels. But HYBE of course didn't trouble SEVENTEEN as they're big money makers for the company. Meanwhile, Fromis_9 was acquired last year by Pledis Entertainment. And they are signed for 3 more years. But what after 3 years?





Unless they earn big for the company, I don't HYBE will care to look after Fromis_9. However, their recent song 'DM' charted on Melon Top 100 which is quite a big achievement. But is this enough to survive? What do you think? Will Fromis_9 continue to exist after 3 more years?