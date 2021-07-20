Do you think a good movie can get ruined because of the worse acting performance?

There are many good movies that have been ruined because of the actor's worse performances. Here I am mentioning 5 such examples, but you can add more to this list too.

Kapoor & Sons on Netflix

'Kapoor & Sons' is one of my favourite films where I felt Sidharth Malhotra's presence was unnecessary because he couldn't enact the emotions.

Tubelight on Disney+ Hotstar

Salman Bhai literally ruined a good movie like Tubelight. The film has a great storyline, but it felt like Salman Khan didn't act from his heart.

Raanjhana on Netflix

The film has a unique storyline starring Dhanush and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles along with Sonam Kapoor. Dhanush and Abhay gave their heart and soul to the project, but Sonam Kapoor ruined it.

Rockstar on Zee5

In the whole power-packed movie Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri only looked good and nothing else.

Namaste London on Netflix

Katrina Kaif played the lead female character, but I felt I was watching a mannequin with no expression the whole time I was watching the movie.

Did you feel that too?