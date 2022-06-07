Do you think Gully Boy and Ranveer Singh really deserve this year's 13 Filmfare Awards?

I personally do think Ranveer Singh deserved his Best Actor award. He was absolutely amazing in GULLY BOY and I don't really understand why everyone is on his butt. He is definitely one of the most charismatic and talented actors of his generation. As for Best Supporting Actress, I am glad Amruta Subhash got some recognition because she was heartbreaking as Razia Ahmed, but I wished Alia Bhatt had won it because she was an amazing supporting role. But her winning as a Lead Actress was really scandalous. GULLY BOY was a great film, with a great screenplay, a great original score, a great background story, and great supporting roles. A lot of people are comparing it to 8 MILE. I have a question for you: do you think Eminem is the first and only person who came from the gutter and managed to achieve greater success? The story of the outcast who starts from nothing and reaches the stars is as old as the world. GULLY BOY is not a ''Hindi version of 8 Mile'', it's a film based on a real-life person, who, just like Eminem, managed to achieve great success in Rap while starting from scratch. And there are many people like him all over the world. If you go to Europe, you will find big rappers who also started the same way. So please give Zoya Akhtar some credits. GULLY BOY was for me one of the best Hindi films of 2019. I loved it so much that I went to see it three times at the movie theatre in Canada. It was inspiring, it was heart-warming and it was entertaining. Now, do I think it deserved 13 Filmfare Awards? No. I don't think it's fair to other films and performances. But I do think it deserved ''Best Actor'' and ''Best Supporting Actress''.





As for people being shocked about the outcome of the Filmfare Awards.