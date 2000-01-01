Do you think Harnaaz Sandhu will bring back The Miss Universe crown after Lara Dutta in 2000?

Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Liva Diva 2021 title, leaving behind several pageant aspirants. In 2019, Harnaaz was one of the top 12 in Miss India. Later she went home in disappointment. She didn't give up and participated again, but this time to win. Lara Dutta was the last Miss Universe to bring the crown back to India after Sushmita Sen in 1994. Since then we have had only two winners to ourselves. After everything our country has seen in the past few years, a Miss Universe crown would add a tone of joy to our situation. All the best Harnaaz Sandhu for Miss Universe. Hoping to see the crown back home again.