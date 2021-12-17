Do you think Harnaaz Sandhu will have a successful Bollywood career like Priyanka Chopra?

Harnaaz Sandhu who recently won Miss Universe 21 had got 2 Punjabi movies even before she won the title, unlike Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Aishwarya Rai or Priyanka Chopra. In the 21st century is in the entertainment industry has become very difficult, unlike the 20th century. Before the actor or actresses got fame on the basis of popularity even if they were the worst actors, but now the criteria have changed! Better late than never right?

Earlier all those who won the title of Miss World or Miss Universe still do have a successful career in the world of the entertainment industry. Now if you see at Priyanka Chopra who in the year 2000 won the title of Miss World, is now have been the most successful actress in Bollywood and Hollywood. She has become a globally known actress and also was in the top 20 Forbes magazines.

So when it comes to having a successful career like her, do you think Harnaaz Sandhu could have such a successful career as Priyanka Chopra?