Do you think Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War' is overrated? #2yearsofwar

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor starrer action flick 'War' clocks two years today. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, was a massive box-office success and also received nearly positive reviews from critics. With praises showered on the performance of Hrithik, the action sequences, the chemistry between the two, and of course Hrithik's salt and pepper hair.

But even though there are things to like about these films, I feel it's still a very substandard film and we like it because it is comparatively better than most action films Bollywood produces. I also feel the amazing chemistry between the lead, the beautifully choreographed dance and fight sequences were able to brush the mediocre screenplay under the carpet.

This says a lot about how mediocrity thrives in our industry and even a slightly better film can get love from the audience if it's packaged well. What are your views on 'War'? Did you like the film?