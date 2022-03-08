Do you think HYBE doing a BTS concert in Seoul is a good or dumb decision?

When 4 members of BTS did Vlive on March 6, Jin revealed that the 3-day PTD concert in Seoul will probably result in a 'loss of profit.' He basically meant that they'd be making 'close to a loss'. Because the 'Seoul Olympic stadium' where the concert is being held has a maximum capacity of 60k. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the seats are now limited to 15k. It's basically 1/6 of its capacity and that is definitely going to affect the earnings.

I can see that they're taking the risk because it's a privilege that concerts are finally allowed in their country. They would definitely want to meet their own country's fans. Also, I think people should stop saying that BTS is hungry for money because they are clearly not. What are your opinions on it? Do you think holding this concert was a good choice? Should they have selected a smaller venue?