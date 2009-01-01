Do you think the immense love actor Sidharth Shukla is receiving today is only because of Bigg Boss?

Late actor Sidharth Shukla has been a part of the entertainment industry since 2009 but he only rose to fame after winning the reality show Bigg Boss. Despite working on several TV shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Bollywood movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Soorma, the amount of love and respect the actor received after participating in the reality show is unspoken off. His pure connection with Shehnaaz Gill on the show also got him a lot of attention. Today, on the tragic day of his demise, TV personalities and Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and many others have expressed their condolences and it completely proves that Sidharth was not just a TV actor but much more than that.

Do you think that the love Sidharth Shukla is receiving today is only because of Bigg Boss or because of his decade long career? Can a reality show like Bigg Boss hold so much power? Anyway, REST IN PEACE SID! We’ll never forget you!