Do you think the industry is slowly being supportive of Rhea Chakraborty?

Rhea Chakraborty faced a lot of media frenzy after the tragic demise of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput last year. She was accused of abetting his suicide, transferring a lot of money, practicing black magic on him, and whatnot. The Indian media and many ordinary citizens blamed her for everything and under the pressure, she was arrested for marijuana possession.





Amidst all this, most of the Bollywood people decided to keep mum in fear of receiving backlash. But now, slowly things seem to be changing as Emraan Hashmi recently said that Rhea's media trial was unfair and she has been through a lot.





Krystle D'Souza, who is her co-star in Chehre, said: "I hope I could stand up for her a little more" and said, "hats off to her." The film's producer, Anand Pandit also expressed that "a lot of injustice was done to her" and said that "we are completely backing her."





So do you think that tides are slowly turning in Rhea's favour and hopefully she will find some work in Bollywood?