Do you think it's high time BLACKPINK Rosé goes back to dark/natural hair?

It's been 3 and half years since Rosé had dark/natural hair. Since then, she's been slaying in cotton-candy pink, purple-silver, and Barbie blonde hair. 'Blondsé' is so famous now that people think it is her natural hair color. But we all know fans are definitely missing the old 'blacksé'.





I'm no hairstylist or expert, but I definitely think constant bleaching is making her hair unhealthy. Rosé herself stated on Lisa's YouTube channel that her hair was damaged due to bleaching for 'Lovesick Girls'. Her hairstylist revealed in a YouTube video that sometimes she undergoes bleaching 3 times a week to acquire the right color.





A possible reason is maybe she's insecure? Rosé once mentioned in Hyeri's vlog that she doesn't like her long face. I guess bleaching helps her face look smaller by blending face to her hair and that is why she's more comfortable with it.





Another possibility is maybe she just likes and enjoys it? But I don't know why someone will make their hair go through harsh work for so many years. Or there's a possibility that YG Entertainment is telling her to maintain the blonde image. We all agree that blonde hair gives chic and international vibes, but she'll look much better when her hair is healthy, smooth, and full regardless of the color or shade.





What are your thoughts on this?