Do you think it's high time JYP let TWICE members do solo activities?

Twice have been sticking together since their debut for their group activities. Now, it's been more than six years and it's high time they do solo activities. Also, the fact that they are the only 3rd generation idols to not have personal Instagram accounts. Obviously, JYP doesn't want them to gain solo popularity and favoritism like Suzy did, otherwise, the less popular members may want to disband like Miss A's members did.





Also, I feel JYP is giving them too many comebacks which may burden them. Frequent comebacks are also reducing anticipation and demand, which is why they're not able to chart higher on Korean music charts like before. Instead of that, they can do solo activities and let other members take breaks. It's not too late, Twice are still relevant and popular and it's the perfect time to give them solos.





So who would be the most suitable member to do what kind of solo activities? E.g. Solo music debut, acting debut, MC (music show hosts), mentor (like Lisa, Soyeon), Individual programs (Like Seulgi, Wendy)?