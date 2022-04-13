Do you think it's mature for Deepika Padukone to not attend Ranbir and Alia's wedding?

I overheard a conversation that mentioned that Deepika is no more going to be there for her ex's wedding. According to the sources Deepika Padukone is headed to Hyderabad for her next film.





Whether it is true or not, the truth is that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika split in 2010 when Ranbir had an affair with Katrina Kaif. In 2013 Deepika and Ranveer Singh met on the set of Ram Leela. They have amazing chemistry on screen and they formed the relationship. As for personal reasons, maybe Deepika felt cheated by Ranbir, has had enough adventures and thus wanted a serious relationship with Ranveer.





In the end, we don't actually know if she has been invited or not but confirmation that Ranbir-Alia will definitely be hosting a grand reception in the Taj Hotel in South Mumbai and the evening and the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are confirmed as guests for the evening.