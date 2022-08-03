Do you think it's safe to make Lust stories 2 with Tammanah Bhatia and Vijay Verma?

Another instalment of the anthology Lust Stories is forthcoming after its success. Filmmakers R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma will direct Lust Stories 2.





Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will appear in Sujoy Ghosh's brief allegedly report. For the uninitiated, Vijay and Sujoy have already collaborated on The Devotion of Suspect X's Hindi remake, which has Kareena Kapoor Khan in the starring role.





Regarding the other parts of Lust Stories 2, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, and Neena Gupta will appear in R Balki's short, and Kajol will appear in Amit Ravindernath Sharma's portion. Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash will both be directed by Konkona Sen Sharma in the interim.





Are you excited?