Do you think Janhvi Kapoor saying no to television was a wise decision?

Janhvi Kapoor had a successful debut with 'Dhadak', which was produced by Karan Johar. After that, she has been starring in a bunch of films backed by Dharma Productions. Now according to a report by Mid Day, Janhvi was approached to do a promo shoot for the television show 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' which also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

As it is based on a mother-daughter relationship, the makers wanted her to play an important part. But Janhvi rejected the offer saying that she is not keen to do television at this point in her career. Her producer father Boney Kapoor also felt the same. In the past, there have been several names who started out from the TV and then became stars in Bollywood. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Radhika Madan and Mrunal Thakur started out with tv shows or daily soaps.

Since a sizable number of Indians don't have internet access hence no OTT subscription and they only watch tv, we can't deny the reach of this medium. So do you think it was a wise decision from Janhvi's side to say no to a television show?