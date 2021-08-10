Do you think Jee Le Zaraa will be able to recreate the magic of Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD?

Recently it was announced that Farhan Akhtar will be putting the director's hat on after a long time with 'Jee Le Zara.' The film has a dream cast that includes Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif and it is written by none other than Zoya Akhtar. With so much talent involved both in front and behind the camera, the expectation and excitement are sky-high.





The poster of the film is giving a lot of road-trip vibes. And both Farhan and Zoya have made incredible films in this genre (Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara). So we can't help but expect a female-led road trip film with a good story, incredible performances, and of course a beautiful soundtrack.





We have never had a female version of Dil Chahta Hai. And I guess the makers were also realizing the gap. This feels like a film that should be experienced in a theatre.





What are your thoughts on this film?