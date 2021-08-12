Do you think Jehangir will be hounded by the media like Taimur?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently announced the name of their second child as Jehangir. People were divided with the names and started trolling them for naming their own child. The same thing had happened when they had named their first child, Taimur. But apart from the uproar regarding their name.

I'm hoping the other things don't happen to Jehangir that had happened to Taimur. Like the relentless housing of him by the paps who were and still are obsessed with him. It came to a point where Saif and Kareena had to complain to the cops. This resulted in the paps getting a notice that they will have to maintain a certain distance from that child.

I am sure it must have been traumatic for them to see the privacy of their child getting butchered almost on a daily basis. This led to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sending messages to all the paps and requesting them to respect the privacy of their child, Vamika.

So do you think Jehangir will face the same pap obsession as Taimur?