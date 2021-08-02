Do you think just like Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar, celebs should retort to defamation cases?

Shilpa Shetty recently filed a defamation case in the Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses for 'false reporting and maligning her image' after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the porn case. This is one of the rare instances of a Bollywood celeb fighting back as most choose to look the other way. There have been some similar instances in the past.





Akshay Kumar - Kumar had filed a defamation suit of 500 crores against a YouTuber from Bihar. The YouTuber had made baseless allegations against Kumar in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.





Javed Akhtar - Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making 'defamatory and baseless' comments against him in an interview and trying to drag his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.





Salman Khan - Salman had filed a defamation suit against a TV news channel when the trial of his blackbuck case was going on. The 100 crore suit was for a sting operation conducted by the channel in the 1998 poaching case that was considered malicious and defamatory by Khan.





Do you think celebs should fight back for their dignity sometimes or look the other way?