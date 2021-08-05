Do you think Kajol paved the way for actresses like Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu?

Kajol did a number of films in the 1990s where her character was well written, strong and had a definite arc. These things are a norm today thanks to actresses like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, etc but back in the day, actresses were only playing love interests and dancing around trees.

From portraying a negative character in 'Gupt', to playing double roles in 'Dushman', to her strong characters in films like 'DDLJ', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.' All these roles were impactful and are still remembered. Post her marriage, Kajol became less active in films but to this day manages to grab eyeballs with her performance.

People credit Vidya Balan for paving the way for strong female characters and female-led movies, which is correct. But some credit should also go to Kajol for at least creating a space and doing strong roles that helped many actresses in the next generation.

Do you agree?