Do you think Kangana Ranaut is a better choice to play Sita compared to Kareena Kapoor?

Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to portray the role of Goddess Sita. The film is titled 'The Incarnation - Sita' and it will be directed by Alaukik Desai. The role of Goddess Sita was earlier offered to Kareena Kapoor who demanded around 12 crores for the film. What followed was a hate campaign against her on social media as people accused her of taking so much money for playing this role.

But another reason for people to troll her was the fact that she is married to Saif Ali Khan, who is a Muslim. All this resulted in Kareena distancing herself from the film. The role was eventually offered to Kangana who no doubt is a great actress. But her off-screen and social media presence is not 'pious' at all.

So do you think she is the perfect fit for this role? And do you think she should slash her fees for it after what happened with Kareena?