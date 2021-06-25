Do you think Kangana Ranaut is making controversial statements just to stay in the public eye?

Her latest remark includes changing the name of India to "Bharat" so that we can regain our lost glory! Calling India a slave name she elaborated upon the need to back to our roots to emerge as one big super power in the world.





Sharing on her Instagram stories she wrote,"She wrote, "India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilization. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat."





In a follow-up post, she continued, "British gave us slave name India... which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It's made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that's who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let's start with the name Bharat."





Ever since Kangana's Twitter handle got banned she has been looking for ways to stay in the public eye, be it by absurd comments on Yami Gautam's marriage posts or by asking her haters to meet her on the Koo App; which makes this "change the name" campaign seem like yet another controversial remark. Do you agree?