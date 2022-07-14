Do you think Kangana Ranaut should stay away from politics and focus more on acting?
Over the years Kangana Ranaut's attitude has changed for the worse. The actress has only spoken things that have indirectly or directly caused a lot of tension and controversy. I think if the actress stays away from politics and drama then there is a possibility for her to achieve successful films but knowing Kangana, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen. But people change so is there a possibility for Kangana to also change?