Do you think Kangana Ranaut's public image will affect Thalavii's Box Office collection

Actor Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the theatrical release of her film, Thalaivii, which will hit screens on September 10. While most of the films are taking the OTT route these days, the 'Thalaivii' team has decided upon taking the big risk and releasing the movie in theaters, even though most of them still operate at 50 percent capacity.

While not many can criticize Kangana's skills as a performer, there remains a large section of the audience who is unhappy with her actions. Few months ago her twitter account got suspended on allegations of spreading hate through the platform as well. Her take on the farmer's protest and her ongoing bashing of several Bollywood actors/actresses on national news channels, has rubbed the audiences the wrong way.

Kangana who once enjoyed an undivided support from the audiences, has lost a major section of her audiences due to her actions in the past. She, allegedly, has been called as bullying new comers when she herself claims of being subjected to the same.

Subsequently, no Bollywood actor is seen promoting her film through social media. And now with several PVR owners denying to screen Thalaivii's Hindi version, the film is bound to suffer at the box office.

However it still remains to be seen how well the South Industry receives 'Thalaivii'. Your comments please.