Do you think Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii will have a better box office collection than Akshay's BellBottom?

Bollywood’s infamous actress Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited big-budget multilingual Indian movie on the life of Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii is all set for a theatrical release on September 10, 2021. Do you think it will have a better box office collection than Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom?

There are lot of factors that needs to be considered here;

Thalaivii will release on 10 September and people might become more comfortable to go to the theatres by then. BellBottom opened the idea of theatrical releases again and Thalaivii will hopefully benefit from it. Even though Kangana Ranaut is not the most liked actress, her acting is something that even her haters appreciate. Also, the hype around Thalaivii is much more than Bell Bottom. People in the south are also really excited about this biopic so, the collection of the movie in the south will be much more than Bell Bottom.

In conclusion, Yes, I believe that Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi will have a better box office collection than Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom. What do you think?