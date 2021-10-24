Do you think Kangana Ranaut deserves the Padma Shri Award?

At Monday morning, actress Kangna Ranaut was honored with Padma Shri at ceremony in Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was presented with the awards by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Musician Adam Swami also got honored with Padma Shri. Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts include Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

Kangana has been at loggerheads with Karan Johar from so long. In an interview Kangana said, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”

She had added, “I started my journey from a small village in Himachal Pradesh, and for me to be in the same league as these bigwigs we have grown up watching, whether it is Karan’s films or Ekta Kapoor’s serials... We knew these people, growing up. And who has not heard Adnan Sami ji’s songs? For a girl like me, to get a Padma Shri alongside them is a matter of pride.”

Ranaut said that the Padma Shri is the most special honour for her, “I have always been honoured as an artiste but this time, I have also been recognised as a citizen and for my awareness towards the country. This is special for me because you know that the industry always points fingers at me (laughs). This is also special for my family, because they feel that I am always targeted in the film industry, slapped with legal cases and involved in fights. My family is extremely happy.”

It's true that Kangana has been involved in many useless controversies, but we can't denied the fact that her struggle and hard work is real and appreciable. She is a strong self made lady and truly deserve all the appreciation.

According to me, she strongly deserve to be honored with Padma Shri award. What's you call on this? Do you think she deserve this?