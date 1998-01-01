Do you think Karan Johar hasn't accomplished much as a director?

Can Karan Johar be described in one word? It's next to impossible, isn’t it? Kran is a director, actor, producer, writer, talk show host, award presenter, entrepreneur, radio jockey and the list literally doesn’t end. KJo is synonymous with Bollywood and is irreplaceable when it comes to Hindi cinema.

Now, consider these names for a moment – Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Kashyap, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Basu, Dibakar Banerjee, Meghna Gulzar, Hansal Mehta and Ram Gopal Varma. What do these directors have in common? They all have given masterpieces and historic films that are etched in the memories of audiences. Even with the passage of time, their work would not be forgotten. In all honesty, Karan's name would not appear on this prestigious list, and if he were truly honest and upfront, he would admit it.

Karan Johar, without a doubt, generates a lot of attention and TRPs on social media, and every celebrity wants to be associated with his opulence. Has KJo, on the other hand, forsaken his roots as a director? This is the same director who made his breakthrough in 1998 with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was a breath of new air in a sea of melodrama and boredom.

Karan has elevated his father's production company, Dharma Productions, to new heights. He has launched a slew of directors and actors, demonstrating his business acumen. Dharma is one of the most successful production companies in the market right now.

However, despite all of the glitz and glamour, he has made no progress as a filmmaker. KJo is a prideful man, and the inner mongrel in him would be envious of his contemporaries like Raju Hirani, who directed PK, Sanju, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya, who directed Gully Boy.

Karan Johar is a household name, but his legacy will be defined by his groundbreaking films, not by his “Toodles” videos. By directing Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani which features Ranveer and Alia, the social media king is back at it.