Do you think Kareena Kapoor approves of Ranbir Kapoor marrying Alia Bhatt? (KWK Episode)

Koffee with Karan is one of the most famous talk shows because of the amount of gossip it generates regarding Bollywood. I don't know about you but one of my favourite episodes was Season 4's Ranbir and Kareena's episode. The siblings were witty, charismatic and didn't stop pulling each others leg. Throughout the show Kareena teased Ranbir with Katrina's name. Now that Ranbir is marrying Alia after 7 or 8 years of that episode's airing. I want to know her opinion regarding all of this.

What do you think is Kareena Kapoor's opinion regarding Alia Bhatt?