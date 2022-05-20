Do you think Kareena Kapoor's versatility has helped Bollywood?

Kareena's versatility in performance has played a big role in giving her an edge over professional rivals. While on one hand, she has done complete justice to comic roles in films such as Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3, on the other the actress has floored movie buffs with some truly hard-hitting performances in dramas like Heroine and Udta Punjab. Moreover, Kareena has also pushed her limits as an artist by doing emotionally challenging roles in movies such as the Sudhir Mishra- directed Chameli. As a result of this tremendous range, she has successfully re-invented herself and expanded her fan base in the process.