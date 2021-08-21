Do you think Katrina Kaif is getting lesser film offers than before?

Katrina Kaif has been one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. After a rough start, she hustled through and made a name for herself in the industry. What she lacks in acting, she compensates them with her dancing skills. The success let filmmakers rush to sign her in their films.

There was a time when she was doing three to four films a year and almost all of them went on to do wonders at the box office. But I feel something changed around 2017 when Jagga Jasoos, where she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor, failed to impress the audiences and the critics.

Since then, her career hasn't been what it was around a decade ago. Probably because of the failure of films like Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. She doesn't seem to be flooded with offers anymore. But I am hopeful for her future, especially because she is a part of Zoya Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa.'

Do you agree with me?

P.S.: This is not a hate post. I have just tried to express my opinion on her career.