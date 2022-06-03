Do you think Khans are losing their stardom in Bollywood?

Actually, they are not losing their stardom….

The real reason is

1. Viewers are getting more intense now, now they don't want to spend time on the movie which has almost no logic.

2. New actors are emerging daily in Bollywood who really have good skills than old actors.

3. Now people don't want that typical love story or south Indian action, people are getting motivated towards stories that contain some message or are related to something that is of their use.





Do you agree with me?