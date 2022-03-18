Do you think Kiara Advani can become the next superstar actress?

I absolutely do think that Kiara Advani can become the next superstar actress. Heck, I'm actively rooting for that to happen.

In per me, she is the most beautiful actress in current times. I have seen almost all her movies (in Hindi and Telugu), and have always been a bit disappointed that she's been getting such limited screen time in a majority of the films. Let that be Kabir Singh, Good News, SherShah, or Laxmi Bomb, she has proved her acting skills on the screen! You do need that to grow in your career - if you start getting offers from big actors, there's a good chance of you gaining from that, and getting bigger yourself. I anticipate that happening for Kiara Advani. She's always had it in her, and now, she's getting the chance to capitalize on that. I am very confident that she will make ample use of that.





Conclusion: So to conclude, I personally believe that Kiara Advani is already that superstar actress and she is going to be the competition in the upcoming future as well. I think she is the most beautiful actress around. She knows what she is doing and she surely has the capacity for better roles to do in future. So even if all those films don't work, even if enough do, Kiara's career will ascend the stairway to super-stardom!