Do you think Kiara Advani's cuteness helps her get away with mediocre acting?

Right from her first film, Fugly to her latest Shershaah, the one thing that Kiara Advani has constantly made sure in her career is to get the look right. And if you ask Akshay Kumar, if you get the look right you've done about 70 percent of your job.

Now there's no denying that she's one the prettiest faces to have ever come across the big screen. Add to that her stunning personality which can make any person go 'Wow'. But I'm afraid that's the only good thing about her, is that she looks good. People rarely talk about her acting skills which is a major concern because good looks can only take you so far and it might just be a matter of time before any new pretty face replaces you.

Having said that, I'm not sure who to blame here, Kiara or the filmmakers for not giving her character driven roles. She got some content in Shershaah which makes me want to believe in her potential as an actor. Hoping to see more from her in the future.

Whats' your take on Kiara Advani as a performer?