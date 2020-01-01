Do you think L-u-d-o was one of the sharpest films of this decade?

With a spellbound script, crisp editing, and spectacular performance by the cast, Ludo won our hearts in 2020. I loved how so many life stories were interwoven in one film. I loved the cast, the stories, and the cinematography of the film. 5 Divergent stories are beautifully embedded into a single narrative. Despite the long length of the film, it keeps us hooked. Anurag Kashyap truly proved himself as a narrative director in the film!!