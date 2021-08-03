Do you think Lara Dutta has left even Kangana Ranaut behind by her stunning transformation in Bell Bottom?

Okay in case you don't know, Bell Bottom's much awaited trailer is finally out and already making headlines. While fans are so glad to see Akshay Kumar in 'super spy' avatar once again what has actually stunned everybody is the amazing transformation of Lara Dutta as India's former PM Indira Gandhi.

And it didn't take long for #LaraDutta to start trending on twitter. Because it has been a while since we last saw her on screen and nobody had expected this sort of comeback. The resemblance is just uncanny. Meanwhile comparisons started happening between Lara and Kangana, who only last month had revealed that she is already working on a biographical drama on the life of former PM and that she would be directing it as well.

Now through the naked eye, I'd say Lara Dutta is looking galaxies better than Kangana as the former PM. Now it'd be interesting to see if she can act better than her.