Do you think Luv Films should be making a biopic on Sourav Ganguly given their history with sexist movies?

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly recently announced on twitter that Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s production house Luv Films will be making a biopic on his life. Luv Films is a relatively new production house started by Luv Ranjan who rose to fame with Bollywood movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, both starring Kartik Aaryan. Most of the movies produced by this production house have been highly misogynistic and sexist which makes me wonder whether it is the right production house to make a biopic on one of the most loved Indian cricketer of all time.

Dada Sourav Ganguly expressed how thrilled he is to work together with Luv Films to bring his entire life on the silver screens for his fans and the world to see but don’t you think that he is making a mistake by choosing Luv Films to produce his biopic? Why would he let a production house who became successful only by portraying women in bad light make a biopic on his life? Shouldn’t he choose another production house which is more experienced in making biopics?