Do you think male actors get insecure in working with actresses like Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu has made a name for herself over the years with her performances in a lot of films. Starting out with South Indian films to venturing into Bollywood and delivering roles that were well-received both critically and by the audience. But she recently spoke about how male actors don't want to work with her. Taapsee Pannu lists out reasons male actors give while refusing to share the screen with her.

In an interview at the FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit 2021, Taapsee spoke about how established as well as newcomers don't want to share the frame with her. She said, "One actor refused to do a film (in which she had a double role), saying ‘ek Taapsee ko sambhalna mushkil hota hai, yahan toh do hain’. There was another actor who was offered a film with me and we had worked together before."

He just said, ‘I don’t want to do this film because, actually, the sympathy goes more to the girl in the end.’ It was a love story! I told him I expected a little more confidence and a sense of security in an actor like him. He has done way more films and is a bigger star. But that’s the sad truth we are dealing with every day," Do you agree with her?