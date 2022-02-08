Do you think many old ARMYs are starting to unstan BTS just because of their increasing popularity?

BTS, one of the biggest boy-band in the world, has become a worldwide phenomenon, the number of ARMYs are increasing day by day, However, we can not deny the fact that many old ARMYs have started to unstan the group as they feel that BTS have become more commercialized. They are not creating the same soulful music in order to serve their new targeted audience. They are creating English tracks, however, the old stans loved their Korean music and their previous interactions.





But is it really that wrong? They have reached this point after a lot of hard work. And creating three English tracks does not really change what BTS stand for. As RM, the leader of the group had said and now and forever BTS is going to be about having fun and as long as they are having fun with their music, ARMYs should be in support of them. Don't you think it's fair that they make some music that is more approachable for their global fans as well?