Do you think 'Mera Naam Joker' was released in the wrong era?

Mera Naam Joker, aside from a brilliant storyline and cast this movie had so many additional things that could make any generation love it, plus raise buzz and controversies around it today. It was released in 1970, starring Raj Kapoor (Raju). The actual movie was 4 hours and 9 minutes long, with two intervals. The movie had scenes where the actors performed with partial nudity which can raise controversies even today. The lead falls in love with an older women who is his teacher then a Russian artist for whom his mom agrees to marry, Raju, the lead also wants to pursue a career as a Joker! remember this movie was released in times were all of these were considered controversial social issues- nudity, teen love, inter religion marriage, creative careers etc. The movie didn't try to hide anything and had shown each and every detail as much as possible.